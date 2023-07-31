Second suspect arrested in Redwood Village killing

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A second suspect was arrested in connection with the killing of a 29-year-old man in the Redwood Village neighborhood, police said Monday.

Peter Santiago, 29, was arrested Thursday at a residence in the 4200 block of 50th Street. Santiago was booked into jail in connection with the July 22 killing of Stephen Toney, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The first suspect, Esteban Elizondo, 39, was arrested July 23 after he was located by police as the passenger in a vehicle during a traffic stop. He was arrested on suspicion of homicide and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

At about 4:30 p.m. July 22, the San Diego Police Communications Center received a report of gunshots in the area of 54th Street and Chollas Parkway, said SDPD Lt. Jud Campbell.

Officers responded to the area and were directed to a man lying in a nearby ravine, the lieutenant said. Toney was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. Paramedics from the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department arrived and took Toney to a hospital, where he died.

Officers learned that Toney was involved in an argument with two men, Campbell said. At some point during the argument, one of the men produced a firearm and shot Toney. The men fled the scene eastbound in a light-colored vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding the killing was encouraged to call the SDPD Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

