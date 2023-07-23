Man killed in Redwood Village drive-by shooting, suspect at large

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department says it responded to a fatal drive-by shooting in the Redwood Village area Saturday afternoon.

According to police, the shooting happened a little before 4:30 p.m., nearby the intersection of 54th Street and Chollas Parkway.

Two men were arguing with each other, then a vehicle pulled up, and someone fired two shots at them. Both men turned to run, and of them was shot in the back and died despite receiving medical attention from first responders, according to SDPD.

The suspect is still at large, and police are investigating this shooting as a homicide. The victim was taken to Mercy Hospital, where he was ruled dead at 5:01 p.m.

The public should avoid the area, since officers are actively looking for suspects.

As of 5:30 p.m. Saturday, police have not provided a description of the suspect vehicle.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 10News as our team of journalists gathers the latest information.