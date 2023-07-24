Watch Now
San Diego Police: Suspect in deadly Redwood Village shooting arrested

Posted at 9:48 AM, Jul 24, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-24 12:48:25-04

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – A suspect was arrested in connection with a shooting in the Redwood Village area that left a man dead, San Diego Police announced Monday.

The deadly shooting happened at around 4:30 p.m. on July 22, in an area near 54th Street and Chollas Parkway.

San Diego Police stated the victim was arguing with two Hispanic males when one of the men “produced a firearm and shot the victim. The Hispanic males possibly fled the scene eastbound in a light-colored vehicle.”

Officers responding to reports of gunfire arrived and saw the victim lying in a ravine, near a homeless encampment, with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was taken to the hospital, but police said he died after arrival.

The victim was identified by police as a 29-year-old Black male.

During their investigation, SDPD Homicide Unit detectives identified one of the suspects as 39-year-old Esteban Elizondo. He was located on Sunday as the passenger of a vehicle during a traffic stop.

Elizondo was arrested in connection with the deadly shooting and for being a felon in possession of a firearm, according to SDPD officials.

The driver of the vehicle, a 33-year-old man, was arrested for an unrelated warrant, police added.

