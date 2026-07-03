Search underway after incarcerated man walked away from Male Community Reentry Program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A search is underway after an incarcerated person walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego Thursday.

At around 3:50 p.m., staff received a tamper alert from 70-year-old Randy Seitzinger indicating that he removed a GPS device while on an approved community medical pass.

Seitzinger is described as standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 191 pounds. He has a light complexion and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored short-sleeved shirt.

Seitzinger was received from Orange County on May 22, 2019 and was sentenced to 15 years for second-degree robbery and false imprisonment with violence.