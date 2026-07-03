Search underway after incarcerated man walked away from Male Community Reentry Program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A search is underway after an incarcerated person walked away from the Male Community Reentry Program in San Diego Thursday.
At around 3:50 p.m., staff received a tamper alert from 70-year-old Randy Seitzinger indicating that he removed a GPS device while on an approved community medical pass.
Seitzinger is described as standing at 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing 191 pounds. He has a light complexion and was last seen wearing blue jeans and a light-colored short-sleeved shirt.
Seitzinger was received from Orange County on May 22, 2019 and was sentenced to 15 years for second-degree robbery and false imprisonment with violence.
Anyone who sees Seitzinger or has knowledge of his whereabouts should contact any law enforcement agency, call 911, or contact the Office of Correctional Safety staff at 760-550-8782.