SDSU Mission Valley’s next chapter: First affordable housing project takes shape near Snapdragon Stadium

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The transformation of the area surrounding Snapdragon Stadium is entering a major new phase.

What was once largely parking lots surrounding the old Qualcomm Stadium site is steadily evolving into a massive master-planned community, complete with apartments, retail, parks, research space, and now, affordable housing.

San Diego State University says the latest project marks a significant step toward delivering on the original vision behind SDSU Mission Valley.

New renderings released by the university showcase Addison, the first affordable housing development planned for the site. The project will be located just steps from Snapdragon Stadium near Innovation Parkway and Jacaranda Street, alongside several other residential developments already under construction.

University officials say the affordable housing complex is designed to be part of a much broader vision for the former stadium property — transforming the area into a walkable urban village with housing, retail, restaurants, parks, transit access, and public gathering spaces.

At full buildout, SDSU Mission Valley is expected to include thousands of new housing units, hotels, shopping and dining destinations, research and innovation space, and more than 80 acres of parks and open space connected to the San Diego River corridor.

SDSU leaders say affordable housing has always been a central piece of that long-term promise, especially as San Diego continues to grapple with rising housing costs and limited availability.

The university says the project is intended to provide additional housing opportunities for students, workers, and families — all in a transit-oriented location connected to the Green Line Trolley and major transportation routes throughout the region.

Officials also say the project represents a first for the California State University system, making SDSU the first CSU campus to develop an affordable housing project of this kind as part of a larger mixed-use university expansion.

A groundbreaking ceremony for the project is scheduled for Wednesday morning.