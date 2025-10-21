SDSU alum donates $5 million to men's basketball program

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — An SDSU alumnus is making a major investment in his alma mater's future. Chase Fisher, founder of Blenders, announced a $5 million donation to the men's basketball program, marking one of the largest contributions in the university's athletic history.

"We live in America's finest city, therefore we should have America's finest athletics, in my opinion," Fisher said.

The donation comes 15 years after Fisher graduated from San Diego State University, a journey he never anticipated would lead to such a significant contribution.

"Never did I think that I'd be coming back and donating on the level that I am," Fisher said.

The $5 million will be distributed over five years, with the first year focusing on Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) opportunities and revenue sharing for players. The NIL program allows college athletes to earn money from endorsements and sponsorships using their personal brand.

"If you want to keep talent here, you have to pay to play, and these players are now being able to make a lot of money, so that will really help players not only attract new talent but keep talent here," Fisher said.

Matt Soria, assistant athletic director for men's basketball operations, said the donation extends beyond just financial support for the program.

"It allows our players to help financially their families," Soria said. "Allow them to do a lot of things maybe that our players in the past haven't been able to do."

The five-year plan aims to ensure all 15 players on the Aztecs roster receive support. Fisher's involvement goes beyond monetary contributions – he plans to mentor athletes and share insights about brand building.

"He wants it to be more than just about the money. He wants to mentor our athletes when they come to campus. He wants to talk about how he built his brand and how he can grow their brand," Soria said.

Fisher's motivation stems from his desire to elevate the program and inspire current players.

"I really want to inspire these athletes. I want everybody that puts on that San Diego State red and black to feel bigger than the game," Fisher said.

