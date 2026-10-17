SDPD to Host First Movie Night to Benefit Youth Programs

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - The San Diego Police Department's Community and Youth Services Division will host its first-ever Movie Night this weekend.

The event will take place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at the Legacy International Pavilion Theater, at 875 Hotel Circle South. The family-friendly gathering will feature an evening of Halloween fun, including activities and a screening of "Ghostbusters: Afterlife," according to the department.

Event organizers said the proceeds from Movie Night will support the division's Youth S.H.I.E.L.D. and Gang Intervention Units. Youth S.H.I.E.L.D. is the department's unified youth leadership pathway designed to grow confident, service-minded student leaders through a structured progression of responsibility and mentorship, from elementary school to young adulthood, the department stated.

The program includes the School Safety Patrol, Junior Cadet and Cadet programs. The Gang Intervention Unit works with young adults currently involved in gang activity. Its long-term goal is to reduce juvenile gang initiation, participation, and associated violent crime while positively impacting youth and adults, police said.

The CYS Movie Night is a "cashless" event hosted by Legacy International and the San Diego Police Foundation. Concessions, merchandise and other purchases can be made electronically during the event.

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