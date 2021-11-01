SDPD seek help to find suspect in sexual assault at De Anza Cove

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police are searching for a person of interest connected to a sexual assault in a Mission Bay at a De Anza Cove public restroom Sunday night.

The victim told investigators that she had just finished using the restroom when she was attacked from behind. A passerby who entered the bathroom found the woman after the attack. The suspect had already left the area when the victim was found.

Officers and Sex Crimes Units detectives responded to the scene. SDPD said the victim was taken to a local hospital.

Police said it is still early in the investigation, and detectives are still gathering evidence.

The suspect is described as a darker-skinned male with a blue mountain bike with black rims and silver spokes.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the San Diego Police Sex Crimes Unit or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

