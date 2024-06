SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are searching for an attempted kidnapping suspect in Mission Bay Saturday afternoon, the Watch Commander confirmed to ABC 10News.

According to authorities, the incident was reported at 1718 E. Mission Bay Drive at 1:27 p.m.

Officers are currently searching in the area for a suspect. No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated when new information becomes available.