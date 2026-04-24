SDPD officer involved in East Village shooting and stabbing suspect identified

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A San Diego police officer who opened fire on a 32-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed a man during a fight last week in the East Village was identified Friday.

The San Diego Police Department responded around 5 p.m. April 15 to a deadly weapon assault at the intersection of 16th Street and Island Avenue, where callers reported that the suspect, identified as San Diego County resident Denise Guzman, was actively stabbing a man, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Office.

Upon arrival, SDPD officers ordered Guzman to drop the unidentified object she was holding, but approached them despite being given additional commands, sheriff's officials said.

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Officer Yand Grijalva, a six-year veteran with the SDPD, discharged multiple rounds, striking the suspect. A Taser was also used on Guzman during the incident, the sheriff's office reported.

The victim of the assault did not sustain injuries. His name and age were not immediately available. Guzman was transported to a hospital, where she was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff's Homicide Unit responded to the scene and conducted the officer-involved shooting investigation. The motivation and circumstances that led up to the attack remained under investigation.

Guzman was booked at Las Colinas Detention and Reentry Facility on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and making criminal threats.

No officers were injured during the incident.

Authorities urged anyone with additional information regarding the stabbing to contact the sheriff's Homicide Unit at 858-285-6330 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

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