One injured following officer-involved shooting in East Village

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — One person was injured following an officer-involved shooting in downtown San Diego Wednesday night.

According to the San Diego Police Department, the shooting happened on the 1600 block of Island Avenue just after 5 p.m.

The details surrounding the shooting are unclear at this time, but police confirmed that no officers were injured.

The condition of the individual injured is unclear.

The department asked people to avoid the area around 16th and Island due to police activity.

The shooting comes as thousands are set to descend on East Village for Wednesday night's Padres game against the Seattle Mariners.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.