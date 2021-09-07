SDPD investigating homicide after man's body found on sidewalk in Marina

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego police say they are now investigating a homicide after a man was found dead on a sidewalk in the Marina neighborhood last week.

The San Diego Police Department received a call on Thursday, September 2 around 8:30 a.m. about a person being down in the 600 block of 3rd Avenue.

When officers showed up at the scene, they found the body of a 38-year-old Middle Eastern man on the sidewalk with traumatic injuries to his upper body. SDPD says the victim appeared to be homeless.

His name and details on the type of fatal wounds he suffered have not been released to the public and no suspects have been identified at this time. Detectives are collecting evidence and attempting to find witnesses.

"It is still early in the investigation, and detectives have no information about the circumstances surrounding the death," authorities said Tuesday afternoon.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.