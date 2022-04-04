SDPD identifies suspect shot by police in San Carlos neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – San Diego police have identified the suspect involved in a shooting in the San Carlos neighborhood last month.

On March 30 at 4:11 p.m., officers responded to a report of a man armed with a gun threatening his family members and then threatening to shoot himself at a home in the 6500 block of Bonnie View Drive. The suspect, identified as 60-year-old Andrew Farnham, lived at the residence.

Police gathered at a nearby park to formulate a plan to take Farnham into custody safely using “less-lethal options, such as extended range impact weapons and police canines.”

Before officers could get to the home, a 91-year-old man who called law enforcement exited the house and approached the officers with more information. Moments later, Farnham entered the open garage and pointed what appeared to be a handgun at officers.

The action prompted an unidentified SDPD sergeant, a 14-year veteran assigned to the K-9 unit, to fire one round and struck Farnham. He was treated at the scene and taken to the hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery. Farnham died the next day.

While processing and gathering evidence at the scene, officers recovered a BB pistol from Farnham.

When SDPD’s homicide unit completes its investigation, it will then be reviewed by the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office will then review it to determine if the officer bears any criminal liability for his actions.

The SDPD’s Internal affairs unit will investigate to determine if there were any policy violations, while the shooting review board will evaluate the officer’s tactics, police said. The Commission of Police Practices is also reviewing the incident for potential recommendations.

The Federal Bureau of Investigations and the United States Attorney’s Office is also monitoring the investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the homicide unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.