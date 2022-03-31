San Diego Police: Officer-involved shooting in San Carlos leaves 1 injured

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — San Diego Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting that left a man wounded by gunfire in the San Carlos neighborhood Wednesday afternoon.

According to the San Diego Police Department, officers initially received a call around 4:17 p.m. about a person making threats with a weapon in the 6500 block of Bonnie View Drive.

Officers then received another report of shots being fired around 4:38 p.m. San Diego police did confirm that an officer at the scene opened fire on the suspect.

There is no word on what led to the shooting or the extent of the suspect's injuries. No other injuries have been reported at this time but police say an ambulance was called to the scene.

This is a developing story. 10News will continue to keep you updated as soon as we receive more information.