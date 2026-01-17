SDPD chief faces union criticism over arrest video

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A viral video showing San Diego police officers arresting a man last weekend has sparked controversy between the police officers' association and the agency that investigates police misconduct.

The video shows officers taking the man to the ground, punching him several times, and placing a knee on his neck. It does not show what led up to the arrest. Police say they were responding to a domestic violence disturbance and that officers were told the man was armed with a sharp object.

In a recent radio interview, Police Chief Scott Wahl reacted to what he saw in the video. The San Diego Police Officers Association wasn't happy with the chief's comments.

The association released a statement saying Wahl's comments "cast doubt on the ability of our members to conduct themselves as professionals during law enforcement contacts." They also questioned why the chief made any statements before a full investigation was completed.

The association said those statements could lead to officers second-guessing themselves in the field.

SDPOA

The Commission on Police Practices has now responded to the Police Officers' Association's reaction. They believe the association's statement reflects a pattern where the group "characterizes scrutiny as hostility and any accountability as bias against them."

Read the full statement below:

The San Diego Police Officers Association has released a statement responding to public comments made by Chief Wahl regarding a recent SDPD use of force incident. The POA’s assertion that 'police use of force is always a reaction to someone’s actions' and that officers 'only use force' when a person resists or has a weapon is not a factual conclusion supported by the full body of SDPD cases reviewed by the Commission over many years. It is a narrative position that reflects the POA’s role as a political labor organization, not as an impartial investigative body.



It is appropriate for the public, the media, city leadership, and SDPD leadership to acknowledge what they see in a widely circulated video. The footage in this case raises understandable concern, and acknowledging that concern, as Chief Wahl did, is not prejudgment; it is a recognition of the community’s lived experience. Admitting that the video warrants scrutiny and committing to a proper investigation is not only appropriate, but also a fundamental part of the Chief’s responsibility to the public and to the department.



The POA’s statement suggests that any expression of concern “causes a divide” or places officers at risk. It also reflects a pattern in which the POA characterizes scrutiny as hostility, and any accountability as bias against them. That framing overlooks the fact that transparency and timely communication are critical components of modern policing and oversight. Police accountability does not undermine officer safety, it strengthens community trust, which is essential to officer safety.



As always, the Commission remains committed to transparency, accountability, and fairness for all involved. We encourage all parties to allow the investigative process to proceed without assumptions, without defensiveness, and without narratives that preempt the facts. Oversight is not a threat to due process; it is a safeguard for it. The Commission will review this incident through our established process, grounded in evidence, policy, and law. We do not prejudge officers, nor do we shield misconduct.

The Police Officers Association declined an on-camera interview, saying their statement speaks for itself. The San Diego Police Department has not responded to requests for comment about the association's reaction.

The incident remains under investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

