SDPD asks for tips, leads to help solve five shootings over the weekend

SAN DIEGO, CA (KGTV) - The San Diego Police Department (SDPD) is asking for the public’s help in solving multiple shootings that took place over the weekend.

Six people were injured, and one man was killed in five separate shootings.

According to SDPD, three people were shot at 4800 Beech Street on Saturday, July 23rd; another person was shot the same day at 5721 Luber Street, and another person at 4300 Imperial Avenue. All survived their injuries.

The next day, a 41-year-old man was shot and killed at 2200 Ulric Street. Later that day, another person was shot at 6345 El Cajon Boulevard and survived their injuries.

Police said they made arrests in some of the cases but didn’t specify.

“I am disappointed. I really have high hopes to believe that we can work together as a community to prevent gun violence from happening,” said Bishop Cornelious Bowser with Shaphat Outreach, working on youth and adult violence intervention and prevention.

Bowser says a key factor in preventing crimes or solving cases is building trust between law enforcement and the communities impacted by gun violence.

“We got to work together,” he said. “Really getting out front, bringing those resources that are needed into the communities, engaging the community, empowering the community, building that trust with that community, then community members will feel safe, not only feel safe to call the police, but also have a sense of trust to do that.”

Anyone with helpful information can contact SDPD’s homicide unit, but those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.