SDPD: 3 men found shot in Ridgeview neighborhood

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – Three men were taken to the hospital following a shooting in the Ridgeview neighborhood on Saturday night, according to the San Diego Police Department.

Police said party-goers at a home in the 4800 Beech Street reported hearing gunshots and finding the men, a 33-year-old, a 37-year-old and a 22-year-old, on the front lawn at around 11:00 p.m. Their injuries are considered non-life threatening.

San Diego Police Gang Detectives are investigating, and no suspect information was given.

Anyone with information is asked to the police or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

