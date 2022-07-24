LINDA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — One person is dead after a shooting in Linda Vista.

San Diego Police said officers responded to 2200 Ulric Street near the Linda Vista Library for a "person down" call shortly after 5:00 a.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his upper back.

"Officers also found a family member that was tending to that particular

male," said Lt. Steve Shebloski with SDPD Homicide Division.

Despite efforts from the family member and paramedics, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

SDPD is not releasing the victim’s name at this time, but Shebloski described him as a 41-year-old Hispanic man.

Police also haven't identified a suspect yet.

Investigators spent Sunday morning collecting evidence at the scene and speaking with neighbors who may have seen what happened.

If you or anyone you know has information on the shooting, call San Diego Police at 619‑531‑2000 or Crime Stopper at 888-580-8477.

