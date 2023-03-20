SDG&E gives tips to help customers stay safe during winter storm

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – SDG&E released tips to help customers stay safe during this week’s storm, which is expected to arrive Tuesday and last through Thursday morning.
SDG&E said it’s increasing the number of field crews and equipment available to restore power quickly and safely. Their meteorology team is motoring the storm to assist crews by providing situational awareness updates.
The company said that preparing for the storm is a community effort and encourages customers to plan ahead in case there are unplanned outages. SDG&E offered the following tips:
- If you see a downed power line or damaged electrical equipment:
- Always assume it is energized and stay away. Never touch a downed power line or damaged electrical equipment.
- Call 9-1-1 and SDG&E at (800) 411-SDGE (7343) to report it.
- If a person has come into contact with a power line, do not touch them. Call 9-1-1 immediately.
- Secure any loose outdoor items like umbrellas, patio furniture and garbage bins to prevent them from flying away and damaging power lines.
- Drive safely. During storm conditions, the number of cars hitting transformers or power poles increases, so be sure to slow down and allow more time for braking.
- Have a plan and kit with essential supplies. Keep a battery-operated radio and flashlights handy in case the power goes out. Check the batteries now to make sure the equipment works, and do not rely on candles for lighting during a power outage.
- In the event you do experience a power outage, customers are encouraged to visit sdge.com/outages [sdge.com] for status updates and to view SDG&E’s outage map.
- If you rely on electrically operated medical equipment for your health and safety, make sure you have made backup power arrangements in case of an unplanned outage.
- If you see SDG&E crews working in the field, please be sure to slow down while driving to give them space to restore power as safely as possible.
- For additional tips, customers can view SDG&E’s storm safety video here [youtube.com].