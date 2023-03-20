San Diego's Weather Forecast for March 20, 2023: Wet start to spring

It's a foggy morning and misty Monday with cool temperatures topping out 5 to 15 degrees below average today, certainly not feeling like the first day of spring!

An atmospheric river, the third of the month, will bring another round of widespread rain, the potential for flooding, the threat of downed trees with strong winds, high surf and a slight chance of thunderstorms.

Timing:

Rain will become more widespread after 3/4am Tuesday with the worst of the rain hitting between 6/7am and 11am/12pm Tuesday. There will be a break in the widespread rain in the afternoon with another wave of widespread and heavier rain between 6/7pm and 8/10pm. On and off rain will continue through Wednesday but it won't be as steady as during the two peaks.

Totals:

Coast and valleys: 1 - 3"

Mountains: 2 - 5", see below for snow forecast

Deserts: .25 - .75"

Wind:

Strong winds accompany this storm leading to the threat of downed trees and power outages.

High Wind Warnings will be in effect from 10am to 10pm Tuesday for the coast, mountains and deserts. For the coast expect southwesterly winds of 25 to 35mph and gusts of 35 to 55mph with stronger winds in the mountains and deserts of 25 to 45mph and gusts of 50 to 70mph.

A Wind Advisory is in effect for the valleys from 6am to 10pm Tuesday for southerly winds of 20 to 30mph and gusts up to 50mph.

Snow:

Tuesday will bring just rain as snow levels will be high, above 6,000', but Tuesday night into Wednesday snow levels will drop between 4,500' and 5,000'. A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect from 10pm Tuesday until 10pm Wednesday where we expect 2 to 8" and locally up to a foot of wet snow; this includes Mt. Laguna, Palomar Mountain and Lookout Mountain while Julian is expected to just see rain.

Surf:

A High Surf Advisory will be in effect from 2am Wednesday until 9am Thursday for waves of 4 to 9 feet and sets up to 12 feet along with dangerous rip currents. Remember you should avoid going in the water due to bacteria runoff from the rain until 72 hours after the rain.

Things dry out Thursday with sunshine returning Friday into the weekend and minor warming when we'll see low to mid-60s for the coast and valleys, low-50s in the mountains and 70s in the deserts.

Monday's Highs:

Coast: 58-61°

Inland: 57-62°

Mountains: 44-56°

Deserts: 70-74°

Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.