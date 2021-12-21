SDFD crews put out apartment building fire

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Fire-Rescue Department crews Monday extinguished a non-injury blaze that started in a two-story apartment complex near Balboa Park in the Marston Hills neighborhood.

The fire was first reported at 11:36 a.m. at 3665 Park Blvd. According to SDFD, crews saw smoke billowing from the exterior of the building's center hallway and then put the fire out just after noon.

Crews then checked the entire complex to ensure the fire had not spread elsewhere.

There were no injuries, according to SDFD. It was unclear what caused the fire. Property damage figures were not immediately available.