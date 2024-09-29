SDFD: 3 crew members injured in crash en route to Hurricane Helene relief efforts

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Three San Diego Fire Department crew members were injured in a crash Sunday morning while on their way to assist with Hurricane Helene relief efforts.

Authorities say the three were apart of SDFD's Urban Search & Rescue California Task Force 8 en route to North Carolina. The crew was involved in a two-vehicle crash at 2:45 a.m. Sunday on East Highway 20 near the border of Texas and Louisiana.

The victims' injuries range from moderate to critical, and all three are currently recovering at the Louisiana State University Hospital in Shreveport, Louisiana. Their identities have not been released at this time.

A task force of 48 members were deployed Friday to assist with water rescues in Charlotte, North Carolina. Thirty-two of those members were San Diego Fire officials.

Other agencies responding with the Type III water rescue team include Carlsbad, Chula Vista, El Cajon, La Mesa, Rancho Santa Fe, San Marcos and Santee fire departments.

Officials say this accident is a first for the task force, which has deployed to multiple natural disasters over the years.

The cause of the crash is currently under investigation.

ABC 10News reporter Madison Weil spoke with local agencies assisting relief efforts this week.

RELATED: Hurricane Helene: San Diego crews deployed to help impacted regions