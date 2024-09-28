Hurricane Helene: San Diego crews deployed to help impacted regions

Crews and resources from San Diego are being sent to regions impacted by Hurricane Helene.

On Friday, ABC 10News spoke with several local agencies involved in the emergency response.

“The American Red Cross responded before the hurricane even made landfall. This is a huge storm,” said Sean Mahoney, regional CEO of the American Red Cross of Southern California.

Mahoney said 500 Red Cross members are already in the southeastern U.S. setting up emergency shelters. Four people have been deployed from Southern California, including one from San Diego, though that number could increase in the coming weeks.

FALCK, a local ambulance company, said they have sent seven ambulances, including one from San Diego, to help supplement 911 services in affected regions. Their EMTs are making the 35-hour drive and will be there for up to 14 days before crews swap out.

“They can do everything there that they do here. They could run 911 calls for motor vehicle accidents, respond to injured individuals, or be tasked with moving patients from hospitals and skilled nursing facilities,” said John Goward, managing director of FALCK San Diego.

Goward added that FALCK is still fully staffed locally.

On Friday, Governor Gavin Newsom deployed California Urban Search and Rescue members, including firefighters from San Diego.

A spokesperson for the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department said 46 local members are preparing for deployment.

