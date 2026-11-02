SD Humane Society highlights older animals for 'Adopt a Senior Pet Month'

The San Diego Humane Society encouraged animal lovers on Monday to consider opening their homes to older pets in honor of Adopt a Senior Pet Month.

With established personalities, life experience, and plenty of affection to share, older pets may be the perfect match for families looking to adopt, according to the Humane Society.

Among the senior pets hoping for a new start are Mike Jack, a 12-year- old dog, and Ali, a 10-year-old cat. Both have been waiting at the SDHS to find their people, serving as reminders that a few gray whiskers shouldn't stand in the way of finding a loving home, the Humane Society said.

``Senior pets have so much to offer, yet they can sometimes be overlooked simply because of their age," said Dr. Gary Weitzman, president and CEO of the San Diego Humane Society. ``Whether you're looking for a relaxed walking buddy, a cozy couch companion, or a loyal friend, an older pet could be your perfect match."

The organization highlights four reasons to consider adopting a senior pet:

-- Senior pets have established personalities, sizes, and energy levels, making it easier for adopters to find a companion who fits their lifestyle;

-- Many older animals have lived in homes before and may be familiar with basic commands and household routines, which can help their transition into a new family;

-- While every pet is different, many seniors are content with leisurely walks, sunny spots for napping, and quality time with their favorite people, making them wonderful companions for adopters seeking a more relaxed lifestyle;

-- Senior pets often end up in shelters through no fault of their own, sometimes due to changes in their family's circumstances. Adopting an older animal gives them the opportunity to enjoy their golden years in a safe, loving home.

More information can be found at sdhumane.org/adopt.

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