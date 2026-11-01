SD County Supervisors OK Drafting of Rural Camping Ordinance

SAN DIEGO (CNS) — The county Board of Supervisors voted Wednesday unanimously to draft an ordinance that would allow low-impact camping on private land as a way to bolster agricultural tourism and recreation opportunities in rural communities. Supervisor Joel Anderson's measure directs county staff to evaluate state Assembly Bill 518, the Low-Impact Camping Areas Act, and return to the board within 180 days with options that also consider:

-- lessening potential fire concerns in coordination with County Fire and other public safety agencies;

-- supplemental income opportunities for farmers, ranchers and rural landowners;

-- potential revenue impacts, such as permit fees and Transient Occupancy Tax collections from authorized low-impact camping;

-- reducing unauthorized or unmanaged camping on public and private lands; and

-- supporting county rural economic development and agritourism goals.

During the Wednesday meeting, Anderson noted the state law was authored by Assemblyman Chris Ward, D-San Diego, and took effect this year. According to Anderson's board letter, the law doesn't require county participation "but instead provides counties with the option to establish a local regulatory framework that includes permitting, registration and enforcement while maintaining statewide minimum health and safety standards." "Our county's farm, ranches, vineyards and other agricultural businesses are a vital part of our regional economy, and contribute to the rural character that make San Diego County such a special place to live," Anderson said Wednesday.

However, financial pressures "make it more difficult for them to maintain their operations and preserve their working lands," he said.

In the past year, more than 13,500 campers visited participating properties in the county, Anderson said, adding that several other California counties have adopted similar policies. Anderson also said he wants to see broad public input as the ordinance is crafted. Ward called in during the public comment period of the meeting to tout the state law, saying it streamlines the permitting process and is also meant reduce the strain on state, regional, and national parks in California. "Taxes, agricultural inputs and drought, maintaining rural landscapes are all becoming increasingly expensive," Ward said, calling the state law "a win-win for landowners and recreational users alike."

Farmers and rural camping hosts spoke in support of a county ordinance as well.

Skip Lanfried, of Quixote Farm in Pauma Valley, said such a policy is "really important for us." "Farming is very difficult," said Lanfried, who added Quixote Farm sponsors farm stays and agricultural picking events. "We're probably about two or three years out, if we don't have agritourism options, away from going out of business." Andy Lyall, a fourth-generation citrus- and avocado-grower in Pauma Valley, said it's a great experience for farmers and rural property owners "to bring people on to their land and reconnect with nature."

Former state Assemblywoman Lori Saldana, who represented the 76th District, said she grew up exploring the areas that the county policy would cover. "It's not just about the landowners," but also about conservation and preservation, she said. One caller based in the community of Rainbow said he opposed any camping expansion, in part due to code enforcement. Another resident said her planning group was concerned about public safety issues, such as campers being injured; water hook-ups; sewage disposal; and possible disturbances to wildlife.

Shantel Seoane, co-founder of Alter Experiences in Mount Laguna, said she and her husband have welcomed thousands of guests on their property and "seen first-hand that responsible outdoor hospitality works when there are clear standards and accountable hosts." "Imagine what a practical pathway could mean for a family farm or ranch," she said.Seaone said she has experienced how difficult the permitting process can be, and agreed that regulations are necessary.

"There should never be a free pass for unmanaged camping," she said, adding reasonable site limits, reinforcement and strong fire protection are needed. Supervisor Jim Desmond said there seems to be a lot of enthusiasm for the ordinance, while his colleague Paloma Aguirre encouraged staff to address public safety concerns. Board Chair Terra Lawson-Remer was also supportive, saying the more opportunities there are for untraditional places to stay, the better. "I might be out there myself," she added.

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