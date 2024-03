SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Scripps National Spelling Bee is only a couple of weeks away, but did you know the competition boasts a nearly 100-year history?

10News Anchor Melissa Mecija interviewed Corrie Loeffler, the executive director of the national event, about her unique connection to this historic competition.

Watch the above story to delve into the origins of the bee, dating back to 1925. The regional spelling bee is scheduled for March 14.

