CHULA VISTA, Calif. (KGTV) — Many schools here and around the country are already preparing for the Scripps National Spelling Bee. Next year's competition will be Finney Elementary School's second in a row.

"We're always looking for ways to show students that they can do things," said teacher Christopher Turner. "They're special, they have a talent."

Melissa Showman says her students write differently after competing in last year's spelling bee.

"I said, 'what do you love about being part of the spelling bee?' She said, 'I learned to love words and language,'" said Showman.

Another part of the competition? Getting on stage.

"Public speaking, developing that poise," said Showman. "Learning what it's like to speak or spell with all those eyes on you. And public speaking is an important skill."

Christopher Turner says his sixth-graders took something else away from the spelling bee.

"Giving them that confidence," said Turner. "So when school gets tougher, when things get more challenging, they have something to say. I won a spelling bee, so maybe I can do this if I put that same effort."

That confidence can last a lifetime.

"It's why we do what we do," said Turner. "To see kids bloom, grow, and be more than what they initially thought they could do."

The Scripps Regional Spelling Bee takes place on March 14. Teachers can enroll their elementary or middle school online, and the deadline is Jan. 31.

ABC 10News is proud to be the regional sponsor for the spelling bee and to be part of our parent company E.W. Scripps' commitment to hosting the annual national spelling bee.

We'll continue to follow the bee locally until the national competition on May 27.