Scripps Mesa Fireworks tradition continues in Mira Mesa

MIRA MESA, Calif. (KGTV) — What was nearly a canceled community tradition lit up the skies over Mira Mesa Thursday night.

Hundreds of families gathered at Hourglass Field for the annual Scripps Mesa Fireworks celebration, kicking off Independence Day festivities a day early. The event featured food vendors, face painting, children's activities and, of course, a fireworks show that organizers say almost didn't happen.

Families arrived hours before the 9 p.m. fireworks display to claim their spots and enjoy the festivities.

"We came out here because we saw the event online," one attendee said. "We wanted to let the kids play, get some food early and enjoy the entertainment."

For many, the July 3 celebration has become a favorite tradition because it allows them to celebrate before the busy Fourth of July holiday.

"I think it's because it's not as stressful on the day of the Fourth of July," attendee Lorelei Karpewicz said. "You can actually enjoy the fireworks a little early, come early, relax, chill and enjoy."

Veteran attendees also know arriving early is key.

"It's super important to come this early because last year we came later," Karpewicz said. "Parking was a little tight, and finding a spot to set up your tent or picnic blanket can be time consuming."

Others said they appreciated the lighter traffic and relaxed atmosphere while spending the evening with friends and family. Children lined up for free face painting, with many choosing patriotic designs featuring red, white and blue stars.

But behind the celebration was months of uncertainty.

According to organizers, the annual fireworks show was on the verge of being canceled after falling short of the money needed to put on the event.

"To put this on the night of July 3 costs $30,000, and we had to raise that money by the middle of January or this would not have happened," said Pam Stevens with Scripps Mesa Fireworks.

A last-minute donation helped save the celebration, allowing the community tradition to continue during America's 250th birthday year.

As fireworks lit up the night sky, organizers were already thinking about next year's event.

"We are so thrilled," Stevens said. "We're a little nervous because it means that after tonight we need to go back to work and do it all over again."

Despite the fundraising challenge, organizers say they're grateful the community rallied together to ensure the annual tradition continues—and they're already planning for next year's celebration.

