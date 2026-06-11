Scott Muirhead turns Petco Park into a remote work office

San Diego influencer and remote-work advocate Scott Muirhead brought his popular remote-work meetup concept to Petco Park, setting up what he called "the most productive office in America."

Muirhead, known online as "the remote work guy," who went viral, organized the event with Petco Park's team, complete with desks, couches, office plants, and a custom Padres remote-work HQ table, courtesy of the Padres team. Ticket holders received $10 in Friars Bucks to use toward lunch.

"We're making Petco Park the most productive office in America today," Muirhead said.

Muirhead isn't just an influencer — he holds a full-time job, and his entire team attended the event with him.

"They actually think it's hilarious; they're here today," Muirhead said.

For those wondering whether real work can get done while watching a game at Petco Park, Muirhead and his colleagues made a case that it can. The next remote work meetup is already in the works. Muirhead confirmed a beach event is coming, with the permitting process underway. The City of San Diego will need to approve Muirhead's permit before the event can take place, though Muirhead expressed hope that it would happen before the end of the month.

"I've been talking to the City and it looks like the end of June," Muirhead said.

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