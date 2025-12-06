School garden creates lasting memories for elementary students

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A vibrant garden at the heart of Chollas-Mead Elementary School is giving students more than just fresh vegetables – it's providing them with a sense of belonging and accomplishment.

The garden, filled with flowers, radish, kale, sunflower, broccoli, cauliflower, and cabbage, serves as an outdoor classroom and sanctuary for 47 student gardeners who have made the space their own.

"Being a gardener, like because I garden with my grandma a lot, and like it was always my dream. I'm like, oh my god, how do people do this? Like I wanna do this one day and my dreams finally came true," said Arielle Angulo, one of the student gardeners.

Each student has placed a stone with their name painted on it throughout the garden, creating a lasting connection to the space.

"Well, this is a case of belonging. It helps the kids to understand that this is a place that they belong. This is their garden, and even when these children have left this school, the rocks remains. It's a sense of identity, and some of these children at this time, they really need that," said Caroline Grondin, executive director of Grondin Community Bridge.

Grondin helped build the garden space and says it provides stability for students who may come from difficult backgrounds. The garden establishes a sense of permanence – a place of solace and peace.

School leaders are committed to maintaining and expanding the garden's impact on students.

"That it's the most wonderful place, and honestly, for me, I've been a nursery man for 20 years, and so for me, I see a lot of potential where the kids think it's this is the best, I wanna make it next level," said Tom Leisse, who supports students with learning disabilities.

Angulo says the garden has created lasting friendships and memories for students.

"I made a lot of great friends here, and it's because that I will never forget these memories ever because it's like a memorable like dream that I accomplished," Angulo said.

The garden was built through a collaboration between nonprofits Grondin Community Bridge, Rebuilding Together San Diego and DPR Construction, thanks to a $50,000 donation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

