School district investigating possible hit list at Millennial Tech Middle School

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Unified School District is investigating a report that a student at Millenial Tech Middle School created a hit list.

James Canning, the executive director for strategic communication and information, confirmed this to ABC 10News via email Wednesday afternoon.

"San Diego Unified takes seriously all possible threats of violence," the email stated. "As part of the investigation, [school police] will speak with the student that allegedly developed the list to learn more about the situation and circumstances."

Canning says that as this investigation is ongoing, it's important to point out that nobody has been harmed. When school police finish investigating, "appropriate action will be taken."

The district also says at least one parent has spoken with school police, and the district will likely inform families about the situation once it gathers more information.

Millenial Tech Middle School told ABC 10News that the investigation did not trigger a lockdown.

This is a developing story. ABC 10News has assigned a reporter to this story to gather more information.