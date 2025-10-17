School district board lays out steps toward change after Coronado Middle School stabbing

CORONADO, Calif. (KGTV) — A Coronado community is still recovering after a stabbing involving two middle school students sent one child to the hospital earlier this week.

At Thursday night’s Coronado Unified School District board meeting, parents and community members filled the room — eager to hear how district leaders would respond to the incident.

“This past Tuesday, a deeply troubling incident occurred at one of our schools that left many of us shocked and shaken,” said board member Alexia Palacios-Peters.

The victim, a seventh-grade student at Coronado Middle School, is expected to recover. But district leaders say they’re working to ensure an incident like this doesn’t happen again.

“We are in the process of planning a parent and community forum to provide space for an open conversation, share information about the district’s response, and discuss how we approach safety and crisis management across our schools,” Palacios-Peters added.

10News was at CMS Tuesday as parents rushed to pick up their children early following news of the stabbing. Many said the situation left students shaken.

“This is my first year in public school in a while, and I did not expect this,” one student told 10News. “Everybody’s kind of in shock.”

Some parents who attended Thursday’s board meeting said they weren’t there just for the possibility of speaking, but to listen to the district's next steps.

And the board — made up of parents with children of their own — providing a pathway to getting past the incident and reassurance that safety remains a top priority.

“There’s a lot going on in our society, this has been a struggle," said Palacios-Peters. “We have to still conduct our meeting and do all of this while still knowing that there’s more work to do,” said one board member. “There’s more that can be done, and there’s forums coming up.”

Parents tell ABC 10News they appreciated the quick response from school staff in the immediate aftermath.

Now, many say they’re looking ahead to the district’s upcoming community forum — hoping it will be a step toward healing and ensuring students feel safe.

