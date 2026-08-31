Save Starlight seeks city lease to begin revival of historic amphitheater

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The Starlight Bowl at Balboa Park has sat empty for more than a decade, and a local nonprofit hoping to revive the historic amphitheater says it is ready to get to work but is still waiting on the City of San Diego.

Save Starlight, the nonprofit behind the revival effort, says it has raised more than half a million dollars over the years and has plans ready to go. The group is seeking a long-term lease from the city to begin restoration.

But before that can happen, the city sent the organization a letter highlighting concerns of alleged financial mismanagement and poor board oversight.

A meeting between the group and the city that was scheduled last week was postponed just minutes before it was set to begin. The city is giving the organization until Monday to address those concerns before moving forward with a lease.

Carleton Overstreet Jr., a member of the Save Starlight team, said the effort has been years in the making.

"We've been at this for years. I've been a part of this project for going on 7 years myself. The team has been full throttle for over 10 years, and we're excited," Overstreet said.

The group is asking to start with a shorter-term agreement before committing to a longer arrangement.

"We would like to have a long term lease. We'd like to show good faith by starting with a 3 year lease with options that gives us a benchmark to raise the funds that are necessary for us to start phase one," Overstreet said.

The bowl's deteriorating condition adds urgency to the effort. A cracked wall at the venue has raised concerns about further damage, particularly ahead of anticipated El Niño storms.

Overstreet said the venue's history and community value make the fight worth continuing.

"This is a historical landmark that many great performers have graced the stage. This is a gym for our community. Without it, it's just an eyesore," Overstreet said.

If Save Starlight receives a lease, the group says it could take anywhere from 2 to 5 years to get the venue completely up and running.

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