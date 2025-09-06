Savannah Bananas bring 'Banana Ball' to a sold-out Petco Park

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Petco Park was packed Friday night as the Savannah Bananas brought their one-of-a-kind brand of baseball to San Diego for the very first time. Fans say the stop was long overdue — and worth the wait.

A sea of yellow and excitement filled the ballpark as thousands of Banana Ball fans poured in to see what the hype was all about.

“We’ve been wanting to see the Bananas forever. We’re so excited,” one fan said.

Another added, “My friend went to the game in Anaheim a couple of months ago and I was so jealous. I’m excited they finally came to Petco.”

For many, it was a moment years in the making. “I knew it would happen. I’ve been a fan for about 10 years,” said Kelly, a longtime supporter of the Bananas.

The team — famous on social media for its viral dances, skits, and antics — delivered anything but traditional baseball. Fans cheered on the choreographed routines, wild rule twists, and even mid-game cheerleading.

“It’s very non-traditional, but I love it. I love every aspect of it,” Ceci, a brand new fan, told me.

Andrew, another local fan of the Bananas and Padres, said, “I just watched six sweaty dudes cheerlead. It was the craziest thing ever. You can’t get this kind of entertainment anywhere else.”

From grabbing banana-themed merch to joining in chants of “Go Bananas,” the energy inside the stadium was electric.

“It’s the best random, crazy, exciting fun stuff,” another fan named Zoe said.

“For a baseball game, it feels just right.”

The Bananas will be back at Petco Park Saturday night for another sold-out show, continuing to peel back the traditional rules of baseball in the heart of downtown.

