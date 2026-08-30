Santee Voters to decide on proposed one-cent sales tax increase

Residents of Santee will face a major decision at the ballot box on November 3, when they vote on Measure Y, a proposal that would increase the city’s sales tax by one cent.

If approved, the measure would raise Santee’s sales tax rate from 7.75% to 8.75% for the next 10 years. It would mark the first time Santee has adopted a city sales tax measure since 1980.

The proposed tax comes as Santee officials face long-term budget challenges while trying to keep pace with the needs of a growing community.

City leaders voted in June to place the one-cent general sales tax measure on the November ballot. If approved by voters, the additional revenue would be used to fund essential city services and infrastructure, including road repairs.

“People need to be safe, and that's what we're going to spend our money on,” Mayor John Minto said.

Santee officials say the city has been able to maintain a balanced budget, but that does not necessarily mean there is enough money available to address every long-term need.

“We balance the budget, and a balanced budget doesn't mean that there's more than enough money or there's plenty of money to do the things that you wanna do,” Minto said.

City officials estimate Measure Y could generate approximately $14 million annually.

Unlike Proposition S, a measure rejected by Santee voters in 2024, Measure Y would not restrict the new revenue to a specific service. Proposition S would have increased the sales tax by a half-cent and dedicated the money specifically to local fire and emergency services.

Minto said the flexibility of a general sales tax is one reason city leaders believe Measure Y could better address the city's broader needs.

“It's more important because it's not restricted,” Minto said. “It means I can use it on streets. If I have a street that's failing, well, now I have some money to fix it instead of going out there and putting a bunch of patchwork together.”

If voters approve the measure, Santee's sales tax rate would rise to 8.75%, making it the highest sales tax rate among cities in East County.

For shoppers, the increase would amount to one additional cent for every dollar of taxable purchases.

Some residents said the increase may be manageable if the money is used for improvements in the community.

“One cent doesn't seem like a lot, but, you know, I think everybody has like a lot of things that they transact with, so it would add up over time,” Jason Buckhout, a Santee resident told me.

He says the increase could make sense as Santee continues to grow.

“There’s a lot of new people. I’m gonna transplant myself, so a lot of people are coming here,” Buckhout said. “They have to probably raise some revenue through taxes to support all the people now that live here in Santee.”

The proposed sales tax would not apply to certain essential purchases. Groceries, prescription medicine and diapers would be exempt from the tax.

The measure would remain in effect for 10 years if approved.

Ultimately, the decision will be up to Santee voters when they head to the polls November 3.