Santee Marine veteran continues search for missing twin brother on Montana lake

POLSON, Mont. (KGTV) - A Santee Marine veteran continues his emotional search for his missing twin brother on Montana's Flathead Lake, determined to bring him home after an official search was suspended.

Jerry Dominguez has spent the past week combing the waters of Flathead Lake, searching for his 58-year-old twin brother James, also a Marine veteran, who disappeared during a rowing training session last month.

"Just trying to find closure for everyone, including my family. I just need to find him and get him home," Jerry Dominguez said.

James Dominguez went missing while training with two others for an ocean rowing event when a storm blew in earlier than expected, creating 4-foot waves that capsized their boat.

"He was pushed further from the boat than the other two," Jerry Dominguez said.

A passing boater rescued the training partners, but there was no sign of James. The official search was suspended a week and a half later, prompting Dominguez to arrange a private search effort.

James, who also served as a Navy reservist based in the San Diego area for 14 years, remains missing in the deep waters of the Montana lake.

"I just need him home. This just feels like he's out there somewhere," Dominguez said.

After the story aired, viewers responded with donations to a GoFundMe campaign to help fund the search efforts.

"We don't have the vocabulary to say thank you … just very appreciative," Dominguez said.

Dominguez flew to Montana where he met his other brother and several recovery experts. The Dominguez brothers deployed an underwater drone from their boat while another vessel used sonar equipment to search waters up to 200 feet deep.

The search covered part of the western section of the large lake, but has so far turned up no sign of James.

"Everyone with the search is frustrated. It's perplexing to everyone. They have never not found anyone on this lake,” Dominguez said.

Jerry plans to fly back home Friday and regroup before returning to resume the search early next month.

"Leave no man behind, an idea in the Marine Corps. That's what we learned. You don't leave equipment. You don't leave people. You don't leave the dead. Everyone goes home,” Dominguez said.

