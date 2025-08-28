Santee approves warehouse development at former drive-in site despite community concerns

SANTEE, Calif. (KGTV) — The Santee City Council has approved plans to transform the iconic former drive-in theater location into a large warehouse facility, moving forward with the project despite mixed community feedback.

The site, which operated as a drive-in theater until a few years ago and currently still hosts a swap meet, will soon undergo a major transformation under development by North Palisade Partners.

"I go to the swap meet sometimes, I've sold there before. I like to look, and it's really a great place," said one community member.

The approved renderings show a modern warehouse complex that developers say will provide significant economic benefits to the city. North Palisade Partners projects that the development will create 185 new local jobs and generate an estimated $1.6 million in sales tax revenue for Santee over the next 10 years.

Community members remain divided on the project, many speaking out Wednesday night at the city council meeting. Some residents expressed support for the economic opportunities.

"I look forward to having better use of this private property that will help Santee grow and thrive," said one man during public comment.

However, many residents living near the site raised serious concerns about the project's impact on their neighborhood.

"This project is just too big, it's too big for the location and it's too big in regards to traffic and noise," said one concerned resident.

During their presentation, North Palisade Partners addressed community concerns by outlining mitigation measures. The developers plan to install a sound wall and add a dedicated turn lane, along with an extended driveway, to help reduce traffic congestion.

The city council ultimately approved the development with several modifications to address community concerns. The approved conditions include no outdoor operations between 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., as well as a sound wall that will be two feet taller than originally planned.

As for the famous Santee Drive-In sign, the new property owner has committed to rehabilitating and relocating the iconic landmark, saying the sign will be donated back to the community for placement elsewhere in Santee.

