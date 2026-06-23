Santana High School shooter resentencing case returns to court

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) - More than 25 years after the Santana High School shooting, Andy Williams returned to court Monday as a judge began mapping out what a resentencing process may look like in his bid for freedom.

The issue of Williams' release has been on pause for months as an appellate court considers the resentencing debate.

On March 5, 2001, 15-year-old Williams opened fire at Santana High School, killing students Bryan Zuckor and Randy Gordon and injuring 13 others.

Williams pleaded guilty to all charges and was sentenced, as an adult, to 50 years to life. In 2024, the parole board denied Williams parole, deeming him an unreasonable risk to the public.

In January, a judge ruled Williams is eligible for resentencing under changes to state law allowing certain juvenile offenders sentenced to life without parole to be resentenced. The judge ruled Williams' 50-years-to-life sentence fit that definition. Prosecutors disagreed and have appealed the decision

If Williams' case remains in juvenile court, he is expected to be released. A judge previously put the possibility of Williams’ release on hold until the appellate decision is reached.

On Monday, the next hearing date was set for mid-December, although an earlier hearing would be scheduled if the appellate decision comes in before then.

Defense attorney Laura Sheppard pointed to Williams' time in prison, during which he earned a college degree and became a substance abuse counselor.

"Not amount of time can make up for the damage he caused, but his life doesn't need to be a waste," Sheppard said. "He's a remarkable 40 year old man who's made a great deal out of himself these past 25 years and is filled with deep remorse.”

Former student teacher Tim Estes was one of the 13 injured that day. He said that does not add up to a release.

"He gave life sentences to everybody involved," Estes said. "Those parents don't get their kids back. Those kids never get to grow up. He can keep doing good things in jail.”

If the appellate court rules in favor of Williams, the resentencing question will likely not immediately be resolved. When asked if prosecutors were prepared to take the case to the state Supreme Court, Deputy District Attorney Nicole Roth said they are.

"We are prepared to take it to the state supreme court, if necessary,” said Deputy District Attorney Nicole Roth.

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