San Ysidro couple found dead outside casino identified by police

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) – The San Diego Police Department on Thursday officially identified the San Ysidro husband and wife found dead outside of Golden Acorn Casino in an apparent murder-suicide.

According to police, Johnny Soto and Melissa Soto were found deceased inside a vehicle that was parked outside of the Campo-area casino on the afternoon of Dec. 26.

Police said the couple was initially reported missing by family members the week before. Police added the couple — both from San Ysidro — was married but had been living separately.

“There was likely a domestic violence incident prior to them being reported missing," police stated.

Melissa Soto, 45, died from strangulation and her death was ruled a homicide. Her husband was identified as the suspect in the killing, police confirmed.

Police stated 52-year-old Johnny Soto died from what investigators believe was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The case is being investigated as a murder-suicide by the SDPD Homicide Unit. Anyone with information on the case is urged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.