San Ysidro family searching for missing parents

SAN YSDIRO, Calif. (KGTV) — A set of siblings in San Ysidro are asking the public for help finding their parents.

They say they haven't heard from Johnny and Melissa Soto in almost a week, and they have no leads on where they may be.

On the day after Christmas, presents are still wrapped underneath the Soto family tree.

"Christmas Eve is when we all get together and open our presents," daughter Alexia Soto said.

Instead of unwrapping presents, Alexia, along with her siblings Vincent and Elise, is posting fliers of their missing parents. They haven't seen them since last Wednesday, and say they didn't show up to work either.

"My dad had his phone and his wallet, but my mom didn't have her phone, wallet, or her keys," Alexia Soto said.

Melissa Soto's car is parked out front of Johnny's home now. His truck is not there though. The family says the two recently separated.

"Even though they were separated, there were like no issues between them at all," Alexia Soto said. "They were still in contact. They still talked. She would come over [to Johnny's house] and talk."

That's what the children say was happening late Tuesday night. They believe earlier in the night their dad went to a holiday party for work, and then went out with their mom at about 10:30 P.M.

"Him and my mom, they like to talk and get together," Vincent Soto told ABC 10News. "So while they were talking, they like to go take the truck. "[Johnny] called me, he's like, "Hey Vincent, we're going go to the truck for a little bit." That's the last time I heard from him."

The siblings say it's not like their parents to leave and not come back. They say they've filed a report with the police. ABC 10 News reached out to the San Diego Police Department for more information on the case but hasn't heard back yet.

If they are ok, the siblings have a message for their parents.

"Even if they did go somewhere and plan to stay out for a while, at least message or call one of us to let us all know they are both ok," Alexia Soto said. "And that we love them," Elise Soto added.