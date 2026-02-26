San Marcos Unified School District librarians face potential cuts to hours and benefits

CARLSBAD, Calif. (KGTV) — Librarians in the San Marcos Unified School District are facing uncertainty as the district considers cutting their hours in half and eliminating medical benefits. A special board meeting is scheduled for Thursday to discuss the proposed cuts.

At Carrillo Elementary in Carlsbad, colorful paper hearts line the front of the school, many bearing messages of appreciation for staff — including librarian Whitney McCoy, who has worked there for nine years.

"I see it every single day. I see it every time I hand a kid a book and say, I knew I saved this because I knew you would love it. I see it every time I walk out to take my lunch and the kids are yelling, 'Mrs. McCoy, Mrs. McCoy, library, library,'" McCoy said.

Ron Tackett, the president of the union representing the librarians, warned the proposed cuts could drive experienced staff away.

"I think people are going to be forced probably to have to leave the district and go look for full time benefited positions so that's going to create a whole set of different problems," Tackett said.

Tackett also raised concerns about the district's ability to fill those roles if librarians leave.

"We're going to have to try and recruit for part time people and these are certificate — these positions as librarians do require some certificates that are specialized so not just anyone can take those positions," Tackett said.

The district is in the middle of budget discussions to make up a gap of about $11 million. Officials said they are trying to navigate declining enrollment and rising operational costs.

In a statement, the board said they are working with care, transparency and deep respect for the staff members who work with the students.

McCoy said she hopes the board will reconsider.

"My thought is the people that interact, that support, that nurture, that make kids feel seen and understood and loved on a daily basis should be the absolute last resort for cuts and not," McCoy said.

The board will hold a special meeting Thursday to discuss the cuts.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.