San Marcos splash pads reopen as area braces for possible all-time March temperature records

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — San Marcos splash pads came back online Friday, drawing families looking to cool off as temperatures across the area ran 5 to 15 degrees above average for this time of year, according to the National Weather Service.

While the weekend brought slightly cooler conditions compared to the previous week, the heat is expected to intensify. The National Weather Service said all-time record temperatures for the month of March are likely for some locations throughout the area next week.

At Mulberry Park, we found kids running through water spouting from the ground, their yelps of joy filling the air around the splash pad.

Anthony Wood was there with his kids and said the location's proximity to his home made it an easy choice.

"Maybe 6 or 7 minutes to get here and, uh, it's a good shaded area and the playground's nice and clean and you know kids like playing in the water, so it's always cool to come to places like this," Wood said.

Wood said the splash pad offers a stress-free alternative to a beach trip.

"Since this was close in the vicinity, this is where we came, so it's just really convenient for us and we try to go to the beach as much as possible, but definitely, uh, to not have to deal with all the parking and stuff, this, this is a really nice place to come to," Wood said.

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