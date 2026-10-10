San Marcos Minor Decoy, Shoulder Tap Operations Result in One Arrest

SAN MARCOS (CNS) - Deputies from the San Diego County Sheriff's Office, alongside agents from Alcoholic Beverage Control and a minor decoy, conducted sting operations at various locations in San Marcos, authorities said Friday.

On Thursday, the Shoulder Tap Operation was conducted in front of two local retail liquor stores where a minor, under the direct supervision of a peace officer, asked adults to buy them alcohol. The minor indicated in some way that they were underage and could not buy the alcohol, according to the agency.

During the operation, the minor decoy visited retailers at five locations trying to purchase alcoholic beverages under the direct supervision of peace officers. One location sold alcohol to the minor decoy.

Twelve adults were contacted, and one adult purchased alcohol for the minor. The penalty for furnishing alcohol to a minor is a minimum $1,000 fine and 24 hours of community service. ABC conducts these compliance checks statewide to reduce the availability of alcohol to minors, the sheriff's office stated.

Statistics have shown that young people under the age of 21 have a higher rate of drunken driving fatalities than the general adult population. SDSO partners with ABC through the Alcohol Policing Partnership grant to help prevent underage drinking and other crimes that may occur at ABC-licensed establishments.

In July 2026, SDSO received an APP grant in the amount of $100,000. The funds are being used in the communities patrolled by the sheriff's office to reduce alcohol-related crimes and aid ABC-licensed businesses. The goal of the APP Program is to collaborate with local law enforcement agencies to help make communities safe, according to the sheriff's office.

Anyone with information on licensed liquor establishments providing alcohol to minors can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 888-580- 8477, or by calling the sheriff's office non-emergency line at 858-868-3200.