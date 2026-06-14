San Marcos families beat the heat at splash pads and shaded parks on a warm weekend

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — Families in San Marcos found ways to stay cool during a warm day, gathering at local parks and splash pads to beat the heat.

At Mulberry Park in San Marcos, kids and families took advantage of the water features and shaded areas to keep temperatures manageable. While temperatures were not at record levels, the heat was enough to push people toward creative strategies for staying comfortable.

Chelsea Robinson was among those spending the day at the park, where she had reserved a spot for a birthday party.

"We had a birthday party today and one of the reasons I wanted to reserve this spot at this park was because I knew that the trees would provide shade, especially for the picnic area and also that since there's a splash pad here it's great for the kids to stay cool even in the middle of a hot day because we didn't want anybody dealing with sunburn or heat stroke or anything like that," Robinson said.

Children ran through water spouting from the ground, their excitement audible throughout the park. Robinson said having access to water makes a significant difference on hot days.

"Both things work together to make it a much more enjoyable experience, and I find that when there's some form of moisture around, whether it's misters or a splash pad or being able to dip your feet in the water or cold water bottles that you can," Robinson said.

For Robinson, staying cool is about more than comfort — it's about being able to spend quality time with the people she cares about.

"You can have more energy to stay out in the heat longer. This is a fairly pleasant day, all things considered. It was maybe low 80s and then with a nice breeze today it's much more pleasant than the days when it can get into the 90s and there's no breeze," Robinson said.

Inland areas are expected to stay warm with temperatures in the 80s through the start of next week.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.