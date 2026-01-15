San Marcos aims to become California's next 'blue zone' for healthy living

SAN MARCOS (KGTV) — San Marcos is pursuing designation as a "blue zone," a region known for residents who live exceptionally long and healthy lives, as the city seeks to enhance its reputation as a wellness-focused community.

The initiative focuses on incorporating principles from the world's five existing blue zones into San Marcos' daily culture. These principles include fostering a sense of purpose, encouraging daily movement, and promoting stress relief among residents.

"Blue zones just steps up everything that we've already been doing, and that is health, wellness, longevity, quality of life, and then making sure that you've got those rich social interactions that are good for all of us for the mental well-being of us," San Marcos Mayor Rebecca Jones said.

Currently, five major blue zones exist worldwide: Okinawa, Japan; Sardinia, Italy; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California.

Author Dan Buettner, who helped bring blue zones into public awareness, describes them as widely accepted best practices for creating optimal living environments.

"They're widely accepted as best practice from our species on how to set up environments, rituals, cultures, social networks for optimal lifestyles, AKA optimal lives," Buettner said.

San Marcos will undergo a comprehensive assessment over the next six months to determine its eligibility for blue zone designation. The evaluation will examine the city's existing infrastructure, community programs, and lifestyle factors that contribute to resident health and longevity.

Jones expressed confidence in the city's potential for achieving the designation, citing strong community support for the initiative.

"This is something that everyone believes in so much that they're willing to invest in San Marcos because they know that we can get this across the finish line," Jones said.

The $150,000 assessment will be funded entirely by private donors in San Marcos, demonstrating local commitment to the blue zone initiative.

