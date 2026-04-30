San Elijo Middle School lockdown lifted after airsoft gun found near campus

SAN MARCOS, Calif. (KGTV) — San Elijo Middle School was placed in temporary lockdown as a precaution after authorities received reports of an individual near the school with a weapon Thursday, according to the San Marcos Unified School District.

Authorities later determined the individual was in possession of an airsoft gun and said there is no indication of a direct threat to schools.

The lockdown has been lifted, and the school day has resumed normally. All students and staff are safe, according to the San Marcos Unified School District.

Counseling services are available to students.

