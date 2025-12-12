San Dieguito Union High School District approves agreement after outrage over inappropriate livestream

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Dieguito Union High School District is taking action after weeks of growing frustration from students and parents over an inappropriate Twitch livestream filmed inside a Carmel Valley high school gym.

On Thursday night, the school board approved a new Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation, aiming to prevent anything like this from happening again. A key piece of the agreement centers on giving the district full authority over how school facilities are used.

The decision follows intense backlash after a Twitch streamer was allegedly allowed to rent the Canyon Crest Academy gym last weekend to film inappropriate content students described as inappropriate. Many told ABC 10News the situation left them embarrassed and worried about their school’s reputation.

“I think they give us confidence that they’ll take care of the students. And we feel more comfortable,” said parent Mingzhu Zhang, reacting to the board’s vote.

For other parents, the emotional response has been stronger.

“It’s unbearable -- I feel shocked, disgusted, and unbelievable. How could it happen? Especially during a school day,” said parent Hong Wu, whose child attends Canyon Crest Academy.

Students shared similar concerns earlier this week. Senior Daniel Sievenpiper told 10News that what classmates saw online raised questions about how something like this could happen in the first place.

“I don't know what kind of oversight happens there, but a lot of the stuff… was childlike activities, and then there was some kind of weird thing going on at the end,” he said.

The concerns surrounding the Canyon Crest Academy Foundation aren’t new. A student-led audit last year uncovered discrepancies, including alleged misappropriation of funds. For some parents, this latest incident is further evidence that change is needed.

“Where we go from here is the CCA Foundation should resign. This is not the first time they did something,” Wu said.

Others emphasized transparency and student safety moving forward.

“It’s more about the students’ safety and transparency — and parents should know what’s going on,” Zhang added.

Parents say they hope Thursday’s vote marks the beginning of stricter oversight — and an end to situations like this.

“I hope they will investigate to get to the root of it and make sure it’s not going to happen again,” Wu said.

The newly approved MOU is set to take effect February 1, 2026.