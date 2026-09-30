San Diego's Tropical Star marks 40 years of bringing Latin American and Caribbean flavors to the city

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — A Clairemont restaurant is getting ready to celebrate 40 years of serving the community with Latin American and Caribbean flavors.

Tropical Star was founded in 1986 by the parents of Jay Beniquez, who wanted a taste of home in San Diego.

"My dad is Puerto Rican, my mom's Colombian, and my dad was a chef," Beniquez said.

"In 1986, they opened up the first Tropical Star restaurant. The idea was to just expand beyond just Puerto Rican food and have a variety of Latin American foods," Beniquez said.

Beniquez's parents have since retired. He now runs the restaurant with his wife, Jane. Together, they serve flavors from Colombia, Puerto Rico, Peru, Brazil and Cuba, including dishes like mofongo, ropa vieja and a classic Cubano sandwich. The market carries a large selection of products not typically found in American grocery stores.

"We hear it all. I feel like I'm in Colombia. I feel like I'm in Peru. I feel like I'm on the islands," Beniquez said.

Customer Natalya Michelle said the restaurant has been a staple for her family for her entire life, and even before.

"The food is amazing. It has that sazón, that authentic flavor," Michelle said.

Her mother, who is Colombian, discovered Tropical Star before Michelle was born.

"So for me, I naturally grew up eating these foods and coming to Tropical Star as a regular even when I was in my mom's stomach," Michelle said.

The Beniquez family said they have served multiple generations of families, becoming a place where people can introduce their children to the cultures they emigrated from.

"We've seen first dates turn into marriages, turn into children and then grandchildren," Beniquez said.

The Beniquez family is preparing to mark the 40th milestone with a parking lot party featuring live music, dancing and games.

The celebration takes place Sunday, Oct. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at Tropical Star Restaurant & Specialty Market located at 6163 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111.

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