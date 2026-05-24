San Diego’s marine layer is becoming a problem for classic cars — so some owners are turning to “car lounges”

POINT LOMA, Calif. (KGTV) — By day, San Diego’s coast is postcard-perfect.

But for classic car owners, that cool marine layer and salty coastal air can quietly become a costly problem.

“WHEN YOU’RE NOT TAKING YOUR CLASSIC CAR OUT FOR A SPIN ALONG THE SAN DIEGO COAST… WHERE DO YOU STORE IT?”

That question is driving a growing trend in Southern California — private automotive lounges designed not just for storage, but preservation.

Tucked inside an industrial corner of San Diego is Gillie’s Auto Lounge — a members-only space that feels part luxury garage, part social club, and part speakeasy for car enthusiasts.

Inside are rows of classic and luxury vehicles kept away from the elements that can wear them down over time. Coastal moisture, marine layer drizzle, and salty air can all take a toll on chrome, paint, leather, and exposed metal — especially on older vehicles.

The lounge offers climate-conscious storage, white-glove vehicle care, private social spaces, a cigar patio, and a gathering place built around San Diego’s car culture.

The idea came from founder Michael Olguin, who says the concept was inspired by his father and childhood memories walking car lots in a small California desert town.

“My dad was a diesel truck driver…” Olguin said while walking through the space lined with collector vehicles.

And while San Diego may be famous for sunshine, longtime collectors know the coast comes with hidden wear and tear.

That’s part of why spaces like Gillie’s are gaining attention — offering owners a way to protect vehicles that are often as sentimental as they are valuable.

So instead of parking in a driveway, some enthusiasts are parking somewhere built for preservation.

