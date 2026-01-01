San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter celebrates New Year's Eve

SAN DIEGO (KGTV( — With just hours remaining until 2025 becomes 2026, San Diego's Gaslamp Quarter is alive with New Year's Eve celebrations that started early and show no signs of slowing down.

Rain or shine, revelers have been celebrating from sunrise to sunset, turning the downtown district into a festive hub for visitors from across the country.

For many people, the first stop on New Year's Eve was Werewolf American Pub, which opened its doors at 8 a.m. with plans to celebrate the New Year all day long.

The bar was packed with people from as far away as New York and Sacramento.

"We are so excited about experiencing San Diego, the downtown area," said Kymbre Zimmerman, who is visiting from New York.

Maxwell Lennig, visiting from Sacramento, said the celebration serves as more than just a party.

"We use this time to act like a college reunion, see old faces, and have fun," Lennig said.

Amber Wilson, general manager of Werewolf American Pub, said they're expecting big crowds tonight and have special traditions planned.

"We do a champagne toast at midnight and then we do black-eyed peas and cornbread for good luck," Wilson said.

Wilson emphasized the community spirit that drives the celebration.

"When they come in it just helps us keep going... it helps the team... it helps the community," Wilson said.

From Werewolf Pub to Barley Mash, everyone plans to be with someone special at midnight.

Troy Madison shared his plans for the countdown.

"My chosen family... my friends... that's who I'm gonna be with... I wouldn't want to be anywhere else... I wouldn't want to be with anyone else besides the people I love and cherish," Madison said.

As 2025 comes to a close, many people have already set their New Year's goals.

Zimmerman's resolution focuses on kindness.

"My new year's resolution is to continue being as kind and wonderful as a person can be to others," Zimmerman said.

Devon Singleton has a financial goal in mind.

"Debt free!" Singleton said.

Beau Hidalgo, visiting San Diego, has a more unique resolution.

"I'm gonna graduate kindergarten," Hidalgo said.

Whatever plans San Diegans have for 2026, Hidalgo offered a simple message for the city.

"Happy New Year San Diego!" Hidalgo said.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

